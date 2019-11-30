Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Battling sore hamstring
Claxton is dealing with left hamstring soreness but remains probable for Sunday's game against Miami, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Claxton's injury doesn't appear to be particularly severe. Even if healthy, there's no guarantee he plays, as he's gotten zero minutes in three of the Nets' last six games.
