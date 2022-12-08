Claxton finished Wednesday's 122-116 victory over Charlotte with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 29 minutes.

Claxton scored seven of his 14 points while blocking two shots in five second-quarter minutes. It was the sixth time in his last nine games that he's blocked at least three shots and he's averaging 2.9 blocks per game in that span. He missed four of his six attempts from the charity stripe Wednesday and has made just 42.3 percent of his free-throw attempts on the year.