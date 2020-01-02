Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Could return next week
Claxton's lingering hamstring injury isn't considered serious, and the Nets are hopeful he can return to game action in a week or two, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Brooklyn has already ruled Claxton out in advance of Thursday's game in Dallas, and Schiffer's report suggests the rookie won't be an option for Saturday's home tilt with the Raptors either. Considering Claxton hasn't appeared in a game at any level in more than a month and was a fringe rotation option for Brooklyn when healthy, he'll likely be eased back into competitive action with the G League's Long Island Nets.
