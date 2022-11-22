Claxton is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the 76ers due to a non-COVID illness, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

Claxton missed Sunday's contest due to personal reasons and was initially left off the injury report for Tuesday. However, he was a late addition with an illness and is in jeopardy of missing a second straight contest. Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) is also questionable, so if neither big man is available, Markieff Morris, Day'Ron Sharpe and Kessler Edwards would be candidates for increased roles off the bench.