Claxton registered 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 109-105 win over the Raptors.

The fourth-year center now has two double-doubles in two games to begin the season while also racking up six total blocks. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving drawing so much defensive attention, there could be an opportunity for Claxton to have a breakout campaign if he keeps converting his shot opportunities at a high rate -- and he is coming off a 2021-22 season in which he shot 67.4 percent from the floor.