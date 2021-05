Claxton had 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in Tuesday's win over the Bulls.

The Nets continue to roll with Blake Griffin as their starting center, while Claxton has emerged as the primary backup ahead of veteran DeAndre Jordan. Claxton's 23 minutes Tuesday were his most in any game since April 18 -- his final game before he missed a stretch of eight straight contests between April 20 and May 2.