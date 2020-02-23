Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Double-doubles in win
Claxton generated 21 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 19 minutes during Friday's win over Lakeland.
Claxton dominated during his 19 minutes of run, finishing with a plus-34 net rating on the night. Although he's struggled to find minutes on the NBA level, Claxton appears to be head and shoulder above other G League players. In four games with Long Island, he's posting 14.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in just 15.2 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.