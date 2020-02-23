Claxton generated 21 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 19 minutes during Friday's win over Lakeland.

Claxton dominated during his 19 minutes of run, finishing with a plus-34 net rating on the night. Although he's struggled to find minutes on the NBA level, Claxton appears to be head and shoulder above other G League players. In four games with Long Island, he's posting 14.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in just 15.2 minutes per contest.