Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Downgraded to doubtful
Claxton (shoulder) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Claxton is trending towards missing Thursday's game after suffering a left shoulder contusion on a hard fall during Monday's loss to the 76ers. His status should clear up closer to tip-off. The Nets could be thin at center if Claxton and DeAndre Jordan, who is questionable with a dislocated finger, are both unable to play.
