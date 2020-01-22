Play

Claxton (shoulder) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Claxton is trending towards missing Thursday's game after suffering a left shoulder contusion on a hard fall during Monday's loss to the 76ers. His status should clear up closer to tip-off. The Nets could be thin at center if Claxton and DeAndre Jordan, who is questionable with a dislocated finger, are both unable to play.

