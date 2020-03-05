Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Drops 34 in G League
Claxton produced 34 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's game against Delaware.
Claxton had a fantastic outing, scoring at will from all areas of the floor and barely missing out on a double-double. Across six G League games, Claxton's averaging 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks in just 18.0 minutes per contest. Given his superb play, there's a good chance that Claxton could rejoin his NBA parent club in the near future.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...