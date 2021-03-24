Claxton totaled 16 points (8-10 FG), nine rebounds and one blocked shot across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 116-112 victory over Portland.

Claxton led all reserves in scoring Tuesday while falling one rebound shy of his first career double-double. The second-year center has scored 16 points in each of his past two games, going 15-for-20 from the field and tallying four blocks over that span.