Claxton provided 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 loss to the Pelicans.

Claxton did exactly what he needed to despite the end result, capturing a double-double to go with a pair of blocked shots. Penciled in for around 25 minutes per night, this was a fine example of what managers can expect moving forward. Barring injury, he should have no problem flirting with top-100 value for the majority of the season, even when considering his poor free-throw shooting.