Claxton logged 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 108-99 loss to Chicago.

The fourth-year center cobbled together his third double-double of the year while leading Brooklyn in rebounding on the night. Claxton remains a complementary piece of the Nets' roster but he's on track for a career-best campaign, averaging 11.9 points, 8.8 boards and 2.1 blocks through eight contests.