Claxton has entered the league's health and safety protocols and will not play Tuesday night against New Orleans, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Both Claxton and Reggie Perry are in the league's protocols, so it's possible both players could be looking at a multi-game absence. Claxton has been a mainstay in the Nets' rotation since late-February, and he'd played 20-plus minutes in four straight games entering the week. With LaMarcus Aldridge stepping away from the NBA last week, expect DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin and Jeff Green to handle most of the workload at center.