Claxton (personal) is expected to play Tuesday against the 76ers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Claxton didn't play Sunday against the Grizzlies due to a personal reason, but he's expected to rejoin the Nets on Monday and should be available following a one-game absence. The 23-year-old has had increased production early in the 2022-23 season, as he's averaged 11.5 points and 8.3 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game.