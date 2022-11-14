Claxton (eye) expects to play Tuesday against the Kings, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Claxton exited Sunday's game against the Lakers due to a left eye contusion, but coach Jacque Vaughn said after the game that the center wasn't diagnosed with a concussion. Although he'll likely continue to be evaluated ahead of Tuesday's game, he doesn't appear to be dealing with a particularly significant injury.
