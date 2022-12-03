Claxton closed Friday's 114-105 win over the Raptors with 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 31 minutes.

Claxton enjoyed an excellent shooting night and nearly registered his second double-double in three games. The Georgia product has attempted 10 or more field goals in only one of his last eight matchups, but he typically makes the most of his scoring chances, finishing in double figures in seven of those contests. Claxton has also been making his presence known on the defensive end of late, averaging 2.6 blocks over this eight-game stretch.