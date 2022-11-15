Claxton (eye) will be available for Tuesday's game versus the Kings, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.
Claxton indicated after Sunday's contest that he intended to play Tuesday, and he was listed as probable on the injury report, so all signs pointed to the outcome. He should continue in his starting role at center.
