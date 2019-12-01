Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Good to play Sunday
Claxton (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Heat, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Claxton was considered probable for Sunday's contest, so it's no surprise he's ready to suit up. However, the 20-year-old hasn't seen the court in three of the last six games, so there's no guarantee he does so versus Miami.
