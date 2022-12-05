Claxton provided nine points (4-5 FG, 1-6 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 103-92 loss to the Celtics.

Claxton pulled down 14 rebounds Sunday, matching his highest total in a game this season. While he just missed a double-double Sunday, he's averaging one over his last seven games as he's scored 12.3 points and grabbed 10.6 boards per game in that span. He missed five of his six free-throw attempts Sunday and has now made just 43.1 percent of his tries this year.