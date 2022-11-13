Claxton closed with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 110-95 victory over the Clippers.

Claxton established his presence on the boards early, racking up five first-quarter rebounds and also blocking John Wall on a driving layup attempt. The Nets big man added another three rebounds in the second quarter, giving him eight at the half to go along with five points on 2-of-3 shooting. He was a bit more aggressive from the field in the second half, knocking down four of six shots for eight points while also grabbing another six rebounds to give him his fifth double-double of the season. Claxton also recorded a game-high three blocks in the contest.