Claxton managed three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 14 minutes during Thursday's 111-89 win over the Hornets.

Claxton scored in single digits for the fourth time across the last five games as his workload appears to be taking a slight dip. On the bright side, Claxton at least remained in the rotation Thursday, while DeAndre Jordan was a healthy scratch. The 21-year-old clearly has potential, but consistent production from him is going to be asking a lot with this type of small workload.