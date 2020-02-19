Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Heads to G League
Brooklyn assigned Claxton to the G League's Long Island Nets on Wednesday, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
The rookie is expected to be in line for a brief stint at Long Island, as the organization just wants to give him the chance to pick up some extra reps following the NBA All-Star break. With both Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan healthy heading into the second half, Claxton isn't expected to have a regular spot in coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation once he returns to Brooklyn.
