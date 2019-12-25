Claxton (hamstring) will remain out for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

The hamstring injury has sidelined Claxton for nearly a month, robbing him of meaningful reps at both the NBA and G League levels. Once he's healthy enough to play, expect the rookie second-round pick to see his initial action in the G League with the Long Island Nets before potentially pushing for a spot in the NBA rotation.