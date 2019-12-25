Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Idle again Thursday
Claxton (hamstring) will remain out for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
The hamstring injury has sidelined Claxton for nearly a month, robbing him of meaningful reps at both the NBA and G League levels. Once he's healthy enough to play, expect the rookie second-round pick to see his initial action in the G League with the Long Island Nets before potentially pushing for a spot in the NBA rotation.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.