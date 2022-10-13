Claxton tallied 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assists, three steals and three blocked shot over 26 minutes in a win over the Bucks on Wednesday.

Claxton struggled at the charity stripe but was very efficient from the field, missing only one of eight shots. He was just as effective on the defensive end, racking up three steals and three blocks. For good measure, Claxton crashed the boards, and four of his rebounds were on the offensive end. The fourth-year center could be a solid source of rebounds and blocks this season, as he's expected to be a full-time starter for the first time in his career.