Claxton (eye) said after Sunday's 116-103 loss to the Lakers that he expects to play Tuesday against the Kings, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Claxton exited Sunday with a left eye contusion, but head coach Jacque Vaughn said after the game that the center wasn't diagnosed with a concussion. Although he'll likely continue to be evaluated ahead of Tuesday's game, he doesn't appear to be dealing with a particularly significant injury. Claxton finished Sunday with eight points (4-4 FG, 0-2 FT) and five rebounds in 16 minutes.