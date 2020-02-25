Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Leads way off bench
Claxton generated 19 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and four blocks in 22 minutes during Monday's win over Greensboro.
Claxton has been electric coming out of the All-Star break, scoring 40 points on 16-of-19 shooting over the past two contests. While he recently has lost his rotation spot in Brooklyn, he's more than proved his talent against his ill-equipped G League opponents. Across five G League games, Claxton's averaging 15.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in just 16.6 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...