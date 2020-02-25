Claxton generated 19 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and four blocks in 22 minutes during Monday's win over Greensboro.

Claxton has been electric coming out of the All-Star break, scoring 40 points on 16-of-19 shooting over the past two contests. While he recently has lost his rotation spot in Brooklyn, he's more than proved his talent against his ill-equipped G League opponents. Across five G League games, Claxton's averaging 15.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in just 16.6 minutes.