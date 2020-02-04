Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Left out of rotation
Claxton (coach's decision) didn't see the court during Monday's 119-97 win over the Suns.
Claxton was a healthy scratch for the fourth straight contest. With DeAndre Jordan back from his brief injury absence and splitting the center minutes with Jarrett Allen, Claxton has become an afterthought in the rotation.
