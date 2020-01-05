Play

Claxton (hamstring) is probable for Monday's game against the Magic, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

The 20-year-old missed the last 16 games with the lingering hamstring injury, but he's primed to make his return Monday in Orlando. Claxton averaged 13.2 minutes in nine NBA appearances prior to the injury, so any minutes restriction is unlikely to limit his opportunities.

