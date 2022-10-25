Claxton closed with 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 134-124 loss to the Grizzlies.

Claxton failed to record a double-double for the first time in three games this season, but he still had a nice line with 16 points, seven boards and two blocks. The fourth-year center is taking full advantage of the opportunity to start, posting per-game averages of 16.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots while shooting an ultra-efficient 75 percent from the field through three games. Fantasy managers who nabbed Claxton in their draft have certainly reaped the rewards thus far.