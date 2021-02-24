Claxton (knee) played 14 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Nets' 127-118 win over the Kings, totaling five points (1-2 FG, 3-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block.

Claxton had been available for the Nets' previous game Sunday against the Clippers, but head coach Steve Nash elected to hold the second-year center out to give him a little more time to recover from his bout with right knee tendinopathy, which had sidelined him all season. The 21-year-old finally got the opportunity to make his first NBA appearance since Feb. 28, 2020, slotting in as the backup center behind DeAndre Jordan. While Claxton looked good during his time on the court, it's unclear if he'll be an every-night member of the rotation, as the Nets were without another reserve option at center Tuesday in Jeff Green (shoulder).