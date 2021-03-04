Claxton has averaged 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 15.0 minutes in five games since making his season debut Feb. 23.

After missing the first 32 games of the season due to right knee tendinopathy, Claxton has given the Nets' second unit a shot in the arm since returning to action. Though he's been held between 13 and 17 minutes in each of his outings to date, Claxton has filled out the stat sheet nicely during his limited run while converting at a 69 percent rate from the field. Unless Nets head coach Steve Nash elects to limit the playing time of top center DeAndre Jordan, however, Claxton may struggle to see his role expand from this level. Even if Jordan's role isn't reduced, the Nets will still have fewer minutes overall to go around in the frontcourt when Kevin Durant (hamstring) and Jeff Green (shoulder) return to action after the All-Star break.