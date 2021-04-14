Claxton will move to the bench for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

After making his first career start Tuesday at Minnesota, Claxton will shift back to the bench while DeAndre Jordan gets the nod at center to combat Joel Embiid. Claxton should still see a sizable role off the bench with LaMarcus Aldridge (illness) and Blake Griffin (rest) out.

