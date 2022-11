Claxton (personal) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

The Nets didn't reveal the reason behind the absence, so it's unclear if Claxton will end up missing just one game or if he'll face a longer spell on the sidelines. His absence against the Grizzlies means Yuta Watanabe, Day'Ron Sharpe or even Ben Simmons might be in line for more minutes. Claxton's next chance to play will come Tuesday at Philadelphia.