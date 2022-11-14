Claxton (eye) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Claxton was forced out of Sunday's game against the Lakers due to a left eye contusion, but he said after the loss that he expects to play Tuesday. Over his last eight appearances, he's averaged 12.6 points and 9.5 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game.
