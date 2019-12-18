Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Out again Thursday
Claxton (hamstring) will remain out for Thursday's contest against San Antonio, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
The rookie will miss his 10th straight contest as he continues to battle left hamstring soreness. Claxton has appeared in just nine games this season, averaging 3.0 points and 2.4 rebounds.
