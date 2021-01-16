Claxton (knee) is expected to remain sidelined until around the midseason break in early March, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The NBA has only released the first part of the schedule for the regular season, as the Nets currently have no games on tap beyond March 3. Claxton has been sidelined since the season began due to knee tendinitis, but he could return toward the back end of the campaign. Assuming the Nets don't find a way to acquire an extra big man in the next month, Claxton could see some reserve minutes at center behind starter DeAndre Jordan.