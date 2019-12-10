Claxton has been ruled out Wednesday due to left hamstring soreness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Claxton was briefly sent to the G League for Monday's game with Long Island, but it appears he's now back with the parent club and will be unavailable for Wednesday's tilt. This is unlikely to be a big loss for the Nets, as Claxton hasn't taken the court in an NBA game since Nov. 27 against Boston.