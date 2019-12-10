Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Out with hamstring soreness
Claxton has been ruled out Wednesday due to left hamstring soreness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Claxton was briefly sent to the G League for Monday's game with Long Island, but it appears he's now back with the parent club and will be unavailable for Wednesday's tilt. This is unlikely to be a big loss for the Nets, as Claxton hasn't taken the court in an NBA game since Nov. 27 against Boston.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...