Claxton was selected by the Nets with the 31st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Last year, during Claxton's sophomore year at Georgia, he averaged 13.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. That led to the 6-foot-11 big man being named to the All-SEC team. Claxton has upside as a switchable defender and has shown offensive versatility. It's possible he'll be able to develop his jumpshot to stretch to the three-point line.