Claxton had just two points and three rebounds in 17 minutes during Thursday's 101-93 loss to the Nuggets.

Claxton played a season-high 17 minutes Thursday but managed only two points on 1-of-3 shooting. It appears the Nets are trying to find more court time for Claxton. He provides great energy off the bench, something the Nets are lacking at the moment. They are off to a 4-and-7 start to the season and have not looked great. Claxton has no value right now, however, those in deeper formats should just keep an eye on him moving forward.