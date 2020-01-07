Claxton (hamstring) played the final 1:32 of Monday's 101-89 loss to the Magic, missing his only field-goal attempt and accruing no other statistics.

Orlando had the game well in hand as the clock winded down in the fourth quarter, allowing Nets coach Kenny Atkinson to empty the bench and give Claxton some run in garbage time. The brief appearance was Claxton's first since Nov. 27 after a hamstring injury had sidelined him for more than a month. With Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan both healthy and entrenched as the top two centers on the depth chart, Claxton isn't expected to see much action in competitive games in what remains of his rookie campaign.