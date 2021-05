Claxton recorded just two rebounds in five minutes during Tuesday's 124-118 loss to the Bucks.

Claxton made his return for the Nets after an extended layoff due to COVID-19 related issues. As we have seen with many players this season, there is almost certainly going to be a slow ramp-up for Claxton who will need to get his conditioning in order. Given the limited time he has to do so, he is not a player to target with only a handful of games remaining in the regular season.