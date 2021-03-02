Claxton finished with 17 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 124-113 victory over the Spurs.

Claxton thrived in limited minutes and is certainly beginning to make some noise in fantasy circles. At this stage, he should be viewed as more of a deep league addition or an elite stash in standard formats. As soon as the Spurs began utilizing the pick-and-roll, Claxton was removed from the game and so there are clearly a couple of trust issues here. That said, he is generally viewed as a future piece for the Nets and so his playing time should be monitored closely moving forward.