Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Practices in G League
Claxton was assigned to the Long Island Nets for Tuesday's practice, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Claxton has yet to make his NBA debut, so he'll be sent to get some work with Brooklyn's G League affiliate. He was returned to Brooklyn after practice, per Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com.
