Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Questionable against Pistons
Claxton (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Detroit, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Claxton bruised his shoulder Monday against the Sixers and wound up missing Thursday's game against the Lakers. With DeAndre Jordan (finger) also questionable Saturday, the Nets' center rotation behind Jarrett Allen remains unclear.
