Claxton (knee) could make his season debut Sunday against the Clippers, as he is listed as questionable, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

The big man has yet to play this season due to right knee tendinitis, but he could make his debut Sunday. The Nets have a minimal selection of big men, so Claxton's presence could certainly help in the frontcourt. That said, he's not likely to have a role that would be conducive to significant fantasy value.