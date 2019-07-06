Claxton turned in just two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) one rebound and one steal across 13 minutes during the Nets' 96-92 loss to the Mavericks in a Las Vegas Summer League game Friday.

The top overall pick in the second round of June's draft, Claxton got off to a quiet start in summer league play while being deployed on the second unit. The big man logged two years of college ball at Georgia before declaring for the draft, so there's likely still plenty of development ahead of him. The Nets are likely to afford him increasing opportunity in subsequent Vegas games.