Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Recalled by parent club
Claxton will join Brooklyn ahead of Monday's game against the Lakers.
Claxton will rejoin Brooklyn after an extended stretch in the G League. He's unlikely to play too large a role, especially considering he's averaging just 12.5 minutes across 15 appearances at the NBA level this year and the Nets' frontcourt is relatively injury-free at the moment.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...