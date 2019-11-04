Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Recalled from Long Island
Claxton was recalled by the Nets on Monday, Justin Carter of NetsRepublic.com reports.
Claxton was recalled by the Nets ahead of Monday's game against New Orleans in order to serve as roster depth. The rookie forward hasn't seen the floor in six games so far this year.
