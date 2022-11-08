Claxton chipped in 10 points (5-8 FG), 14 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 96-94 loss to the Mavericks.

Claxton's competition at center is thinning out, as Day'Ron Sharpe and Markieff Morris aren't playing enough to be relevant. He's averaging close to a double-double currently, with 12.2 rebounds and 9.3 rebounds over 11 games.