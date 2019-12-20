Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Remains out Saturday
Claxton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Claxton will miss his 11th straight matchup due to a left hamstring injury. His next opportunity to return will come Thursday against the Knicks.
